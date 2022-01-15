Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

