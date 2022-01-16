Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

