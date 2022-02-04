Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

