Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

