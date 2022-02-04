Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ocugen were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 688.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 607,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,425 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OCGN opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?