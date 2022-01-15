Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.50 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

