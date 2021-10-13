TechTarget Inc (TTGT): Price Now Near $85.12; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TTGT

At the time of this writing, TTGT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as TTGT has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, TTGT ranks 80th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TTGT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TTGT’s price is up $2.27 (2.74%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TTGT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TTGT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TTGT: Daily RSI Analysis TTGT’s RSI now stands at 67.0863.

TTGT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

