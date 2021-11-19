TechTarget Inc (TTGT): Price Up $1.62 (1.49)% Over Past Day, Up $1.62 (1.49)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TTGT

At the moment, TTGT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.62 (1.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TTGT ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

TTGT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TTGT’s price is up $1.62 (1.49%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. TechTarget Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TTGT: Daily RSI Analysis TTGT’s RSI now stands at 47.929.

TTGT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TTGT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on TTGT may find value in this recent story:

TechTarget’s Byrony Seifert and Renee Tily Named to Folio: and AdMonster’s 2021 “Top Women in Media” List

NEWTON, Mass., November 18, 2021–TechTarget announced that Byrony Seifert and Renee Tily have been named to Folio: and AdMonster’s list of Top Women in Media for 2021.

