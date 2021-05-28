Teck Resources Ltd (TECK): Price Down $-0.18 (-0.73)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TECK

Currently, TECK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TECK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, TECK ranks 28th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TECK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TECK’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.73%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TECK’s price action over the past 90 days.