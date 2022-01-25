Teekay Corp (TK): Price Down $-0.08 (-2.49)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-3.69)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TK

At the moment, TK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-3.69%) from the hour prior. TK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, TK ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TK’s price is down $-0.08 (-2.49%) from the day prior. TK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TK: Daily RSI Analysis TK’s RSI now stands at 4.878.

TK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

