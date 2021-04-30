Tegna Inc (TGNA): Price Down $-0.22 (-1.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.49)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TGNA

At the time of this writing, TGNA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TGNA has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TGNA ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TGNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TGNA’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TGNA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TGNA’s price action over the past 90 days.

For TGNA News Traders

Investors and traders in TGNA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

TEGNA’s Largest Active Shareholder Commissions Independent Study On The Company’s DE&I Issues

Standard General L.P., the largest equity holder of TEGNA Inc. (“TEGNA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TGNA), today released an independent investigative report done by private investigations firm, Quest Research & Investigations (QRI), outlining multiple first party allegations of discriminatory practices within TEGNA. In conjunction with the report, now live on tomorrowstegna.com, Standard General has issued the following statement:

