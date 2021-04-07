Tegna Inc (TGNA): Price Now Near $20.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TGNA

At the moment, TGNA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TGNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TGNA’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TGNA’s price action over the past 90 days.

For TGNA News Traders

Investors and traders in TGNA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

TEGNA to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, May 10

TEGNA will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

