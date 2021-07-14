Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC): Price Now Near $154.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TDOC

At the time of this writing, TDOC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.62 (0.4%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TDOC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TDOC ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

TDOC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TDOC’s price is up $0.22 (0.14%) from the day prior. TDOC has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on TDOC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TDOC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TDOC: Daily RSI Analysis TDOC’s RSI now stands at 4.7722.

TDOC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For TDOC News Traders

Investors and traders in TDOC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

