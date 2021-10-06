Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO): Price Now Near $4.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TEO

At the time of this writing, TEO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. TEO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TEO ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TEO’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on TEO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows TEO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TEO: Daily RSI Analysis For TEO, its RSI is now at 45.4545.

TEO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

