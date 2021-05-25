Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY): Price Up $1.31 (0.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.78 (-0.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TDY

At the time of this writing, TDY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TDY ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

TDY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TDY’s price is up $1.31 (0.32%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TDY has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TDY’s price action over the past 90 days.