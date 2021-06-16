Teleflex Inc (TFX): Price Up $3.61 (0.91)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.02)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TFX
At the time of this writing, TFX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Medical Equipment stocks, TFX ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.
TFX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, TFX’s price is up $3.61 (0.91%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TFX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Teleflex Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in TFX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report List of top key players in plastic injection molding for medical device Market Report are Stack Plastics, SEA-LECT PLASTICS CORPORATION, SMC Plastics Ltd, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, PCE Inc, and others. List of top key players in plastic injection molding for medical device Market Report are Stack Plastics, SEA-LECT PLASTICS CORPORATION, SMC Plastics Ltd, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, PCE Inc, and others. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For TFX News Traders
Investors and traders in TFX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report
List of top key players in plastic injection molding for medical device Market Report are Stack Plastics, SEA-LECT PLASTICS CORPORATION, SMC Plastics Ltd, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, PCE Inc, and others. List of top key players in plastic injection molding for medical device Market Report are Stack Plastics, SEA-LECT PLASTICS CORPORATION, SMC Plastics Ltd, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, PCE Inc, and others.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market