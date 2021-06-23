Teleflex Inc (TFX): Price Up $4.99 (1.23)% Over Past Day, Up $1.91 (0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TFX

At the time of this writing, TFX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.91 (0.47%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row TFX has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, TFX ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TFX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TFX’s price is up $4.99 (1.23%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TFX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Teleflex Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.