Telefonica Brasil Sa (VIV): Price Now Near $8.21; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VIV

At the moment, VIV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VIV has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 and 50 hour changed directions on VIV; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VIV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VIV’s price is down $-0.09 (-1.02%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VIV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on VIV; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VIV’s price action over the past 90 days.

