Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Head to Head Analysis

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.77 $1.85 billion $0.69 24.07 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.94 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 7.27% 22.40% 3.31% Frontier Communications Parent 71.86% -1,719.60% 29.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telenor ASA and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 8 1 0 2.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 4 1 2.83

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus target price of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 875.32%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Telenor ASA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.