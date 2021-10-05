Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TDS

At the time of this writing, TDS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TDS ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TDS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TDS’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Telephone & Data Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TDS: Daily RSI Analysis TDS’s RSI now stands at 100.

TDS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

