Telos Corp (TLS): Price Down $-0.37 (-2.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.37 (-2.32)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.37 (-2.32%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as TLS has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, TLS ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TLS’s price is down $-0.37 (-2.32%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Telos Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TLS: Daily RSI Analysis For TLS, its RSI is now at 40.8602.

TLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

