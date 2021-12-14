Telos Corp (TLS): Price Now Near $15.6; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TLS

Currently, TLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TLS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TLS ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

TLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TLS’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.39%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TLS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows TLS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TLS: Daily RSI Analysis TLS’s RSI now stands at 0.

TLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

