Telos Corp (TLS): Price Up $0.01 (0.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TLS

Currently, TLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. TLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TLS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, TLS ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TLS’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the day prior. TLS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on TLS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TLS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TLS: Daily RSI Analysis TLS’s RSI now stands at 25.

TLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

