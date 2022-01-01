Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

TLSYY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Telstra has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

