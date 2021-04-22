Telus Corp (TU): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.24)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TU

At the moment, TU's price is up $0.02 (0.1%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TU’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.24%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Telus Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For TU News Traders

Investors and traders in TU may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Mascon Selects Harmonic’s CableOS Platform to Address the Boom in Broadband Usage

SAN JOSE, Calif. , April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that Canadian cable operator Mascon, a Telus brand, is delivering superior broadband experiences to subscribers with Harmonic’s industry-leading CableOS ® Cloud-Native Core Platform. Partnering with Harmonic, the leader in virtualized access technology and distributed access architectures (DAA), Mascon can swiftly and economically address broadband capacity issues, leveraging innovations in vCMTS and Remote-PHY (R-PHY) technologies to address demands for faster internet speeds and offer a better quality of experience. Harmonic’s reseller Clearcable ensured a smooth installation. “Broadband usage is surging. To keep the network running smoothly, we need a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient solution,” said Sheldon Mason , manager, field support at Mascon. “Harmonic’s CableOS Platform allows us to address the immediate need for capacity while at the same time freeing critical infrastructure resources.

