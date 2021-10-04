Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX): Price Now Near $46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TPX

At the moment, TPX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TPX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TPX ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

TPX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TPX’s price is down $-0.54 (-1.16%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TPX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TPX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TPX: Daily RSI Analysis TPX’s RSI now stands at 4.7619.

TPX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

