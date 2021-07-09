Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC): Price Now Near $68.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for THC

Currently, THC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on THC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, THC ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

THC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, THC’s price is up $1.63 (2.43%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows THC’s price action over the past 90 days.