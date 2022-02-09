Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

THC stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

