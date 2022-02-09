Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

NYSE THC opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

