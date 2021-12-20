TenX Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $307,676.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007004 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.