Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teradyne by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

