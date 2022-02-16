Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

