Teradyne Inc (TER): Price Now Near $127.32; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TER

At the time of this writing, TER (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.2 (0.95%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TER has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TER; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TER’s price is up $3.05 (2.45%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TER’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

