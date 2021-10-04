Terex Corp (TEX): Price Now Near $43.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TEX

At the moment, TEX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.86%) from the hour prior. TEX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, TEX ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TEX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TEX’s price is up $0.26 (0.61%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TEX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Terex Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TEX: Daily RSI Analysis For TEX, its RSI is now at 55.683.

TEX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

