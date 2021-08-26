Terex Corp (TEX): Price Now Near $51.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TEX

At the moment, TEX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TEX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, TEX ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TEX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TEX’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.29%) from the day prior. TEX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TEX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TEX: Daily RSI Analysis For TEX, its RSI is now at 92.3077.

TEX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

