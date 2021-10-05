Terex Corp (TEX): Price Up $0.36 (0.83)% Over Past Day, Up $1.01 (2.36)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TEX

This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you're a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn't a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, TEX ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TEX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TEX’s price is up $0.36 (0.83%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TEX has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Terex Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TEX: Daily RSI Analysis TEX’s RSI now stands at 100.

TEX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

