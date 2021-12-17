Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEZNY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

