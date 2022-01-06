Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.45) price target on the retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.15) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.25).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 297.15 ($4.00) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

