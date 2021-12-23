Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,008.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,038.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.48. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 42.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

