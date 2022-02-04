Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of TTEK opened at $146.94 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

