Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK): Price Now Near $148; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TTEK

At the moment, TTEK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.26 (0.86%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TTEK ranks 302nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

TTEK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TTEK’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.32%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tetra Tech Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TTEK: Daily RSI Analysis TTEK’s RSI now stands at 13.7218.

TTEK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TTEK News Traders

Investors and traders in TTEK may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

NOAA Awards Tetra Tech $49 Million Coastal Geospatial Contract

PASADENA, Calif., September 08, 2021–Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded the Company a five-year, $49 million, multiple-award contract to support the Office for Coastal Management’s (OCM) Digital Coast program.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market