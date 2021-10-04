Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI): Price Now Near $3.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TTI

Currently, TTI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TTI ranks 88th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

TTI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TTI’s price is up $0.21 (6.65%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row TTI has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100, 20 and 50 day changed directions on TTI; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Tetra Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TTI: Daily RSI Analysis For TTI, its RSI is now at 100.

TTI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

