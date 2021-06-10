Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA): Price Up $0.23 (2.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.55)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TEVA

Currently, TEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TEVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, TEVA ranks 90th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TEVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TEVA’s price is up $0.23 (2.14%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TEVA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TEVA’s price action over the past 90 days.