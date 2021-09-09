Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI): Price Up $1.22 (2.12)% Over Past Day, Up $1.27 (2.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TCBI

At the time of this writing, TCBI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.27 (2.2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TCBI has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, TCBI ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TCBI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TCBI’s price is up $1.22 (2.12%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TCBI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TCBI: Daily RSI Analysis TCBI’s RSI now stands at 30.8081.

TCBI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

