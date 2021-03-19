Texas Instruments Inc (TXN): Price Now Near $174.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TXN

At the time of this writing, TXN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.6 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TXN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TXN’s price is up $0.45 (0.26%) from the day prior. TXN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Texas Instruments Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For TXN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on TXN may find value in this recent story:

Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

