Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,474. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

