Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

