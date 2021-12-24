Texas Permanent School Fund Has $343.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180,014 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

