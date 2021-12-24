Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?