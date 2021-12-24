Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.19 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

